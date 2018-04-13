JRL Calls For ‘Peaceful’ Post Friday Protests

Appealing international community for their cognizance of the “appalling state-sponsored terrorism”, the JRL urged world to raise their voice and come to the rescue of “subjugated” people in Kashmir.
Srinagar—The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) led by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik on Thursday called for peace full Kashmir-wide protests after Friday congregational prayers against killing of civilians, indiscriminate use of pellet and vandalising of properties and impressed all sections of society including Aima Masajid, teachers, lawyers, intellectuals, civil societies, traders, students, state employees for their participation against “state sponsored terrorism”.
Appealing international community for their cognizance of the “appalling state-sponsored terrorism”, the JRL in a statement urged world to raise their voice and come to the rescue of “subjugated” people in Kashmir.
Meanwhile Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continue to be under house arrest and Mohammad Yasin Malik was arrested and lodged in central jail.
The leadership added, “The growing Indian aggression against unarmed and peaceful people in the state has touched the alarm line and turned this beautiful place into a battlefield. Under a well-thought-out plan, the Indian authorities, forces and their henchmen are carrying out genocide.”
The JRL appealed the Amnesty International, Asia Watch and other international human rights organisations to break their silence and take cognizance of the “plight of the suppressed and oppressed people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and urged them to fulfill their obligations in accordance with human rights specified for the world community”.
