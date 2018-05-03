 Skip to main content
Journalists can carry gadgets,accessories to Govt functions: JK Govt

“Various representations from media fraternity were pouring in for seeking redressal of problems of not allowing them to take phones/electronic gadgets etc with them whenever they are needed to attend meetings and government functions etc.”

Srinagar: Journalists of Kashmir can now carry gadgets and accessories to the government functions.

The otherwise ban was lifted by Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday.

“Various representations from media fraternity were pouring in for seeking redressal of problems of not allowing them to take phones/electronic gadgets etc with them whenever they are needed to attend meetings and government functions etc,” a government order said.

It added, “It has accordingly been found expedient that all the regis­tered media houses/persons shall be allowed to carry their phones or elec­tronic gadgets to the venues where the meetings/ government functions are likely to be convened expect in case of an extraordinary situation that, for se­curity and other unavoidable reasons may not be admissible/ allowed.”

