Journalists can carry gadgets,accessories to Govt functions: JK Govt

“Various representations from media fraternity were pouring in for seeking redressal of problems of not allowing them to take phones/electronic gadgets etc with them whenever they are needed to attend meetings and government functions etc.”
Srinagar: Journalists of Kashmir can now carry gadgets and accessories to the government functions.
The otherwise ban was lifted by Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday.
“Various representations from media fraternity were pouring in for seeking redressal of problems of not allowing them to take phones/electronic gadgets etc with them whenever they are needed to attend meetings and government functions etc,” a government order said.
It added, “It has accordingly been found expedient that all the registered media houses/persons shall be allowed to carry their phones or electronic gadgets to the venues where the meetings/ government functions are likely to be convened expect in case of an extraordinary situation that, for security and other unavoidable reasons may not be admissible/ allowed.”
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.