JKSSB declares 38 selection lists for 380 posts

According to a JKSSB spokesman, the selection lists are mainly of Finance department, for different posts which were notified vide different advertisements in the year 2015.
Jammu—The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) today declared 38 Selection Lists for 380 posts at the 136thmeeting of the Board convened here today under the chairpersonship of Dr Simrandeep Singh, Chairman, JKSSB.
The meeting was attended by the Members of the Board including Rahul Sharma, Musheer Ahmad Mirza, Anil Koul, Dr Nirupa Rai, Mohammad Saleem Malik, Ajay Sharma, Nawab Din, Vivek Sharma and Rachna Sharma. Secretary of Board and Controller Examinations, Tassaduq Hussain was also present at the meeting.
He said the selections include for the state cadre posts of Inspector (Excise) and divisional cadre posts of Sub-Inspector (Excise). “Various district cadre posts of Account Assistants were also filled,” he said adding that the results for the posts of Compiler in Finance Department could not be declared because of a pending litigation in the High Court. He said the Common Graduate Level exam for these posts was held in April, 2017, followed by viva in the months November/December, 2017 and January 2018.
Pertinently, JKSSB has fast-paced the selections process since the present Chairman assumed office and the Board have issued more 200 selection lists since August 2017.
The Board has made recruitment against Recruitment against around 18000 non-gazetted posts during the past 3 years.
