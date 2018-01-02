JKLF remembers Professor Wani on his anniversary

Intellectuals like him are like a jewel in the crown of nations: Malik
Srinagar—Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Mohammad Yasin Malik Monday said that Shaheed-I-Danish professor Abdul Ahad Wani was a resourceful personality who through his exemplary wisdom and unparallel sacrifices achieved a high place in the history of Jammu Kashmir. “People like him add to the splendor of nations,” he said.
According to the statement, a meeting was held at JKLF office at Srinagar in which Shaheed-I-Danish, his struggle and sacrifices for freedom struggle were remembered.
The meeting was attended by various JKLF leaders and activists. A prayers meeting was also held at the occasion, the spokesman added.
Recalling sacrifices and struggle of the great martyr, Malik said that “Martyr Wani was an exceptional son of soil who strived for a just cause and rendered ultimate sacrifice for the righteous cause.”
JKLF chairman said that the intellectuals and thinkers like professor Wani are like a jewel in the crown of nations and “every time history of Kashmir is written or deliberated upon, Professor Wani’s name will be written in golden words and he will always be remembered with great honor and dignity.”
He said that Wani led Kashmiri nation on legal, political, social and diplomatic fronts. “On international arena he with his distinct diplomatic qualities led the nation of Kashmir and surprised everyone with his wisdom, vision and intellect,” he said.
Malik said that best way to remember the sacrifices of these great martyrs and pay tributes to them is to keep striving for the sacred cause with a single-faced approach and with passion.
He said that “as a living nation, we will have to stand firm in hard conditions and keep on resisting the oppression unleashed by the enemies of freedom with valor and courage.”
The spokesman said that at the end of this meeting, congregational prayers were also held for Shaheed-I-Danish and other martyrs of Kashmir. Participants of the meeting recited Quran and prayed for the freedom of Jammu Kashmir and martyrs.
Meanwhile, JKLF district president Pulwama, Javaid Ahmad Bhat along with a delegation which included district secretary Tariq Ahmad and others visited Tral and Drubgam and participated in funeral prayers of Martyrs Manzoor Ahmad Baba and Fardeen Ahmad Kahanday.
JKLF delegation met with the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with them. While paying tributes to these martyrs, JKLF leaders prayed for their elevation in paradise. Meanwhile, Malik expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of mother in law of senior social activist Muhammad Jamal of Nowhata.He and others visited the bereaved family and expressed solidarity with them. Malik has also expressed condolences at the sad demise of Ghulam Muhammad Rather of Dooniwara Budgam who was brother in law of JKLF member Shabir Ahmad and also at the demise of aunt of another JKLF worker Sheikh Abdul Rashid of Narbal.
