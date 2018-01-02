JKLF remembers Professor Wani on his anniversary

Srinagar—Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Mohammad Ya­sin Malik Monday said that Sha­heed-I-Danish professor Abdul Ahad Wani was a resourceful personality who through his ex­emplary wisdom and unparallel sacrifices achieved a high place in the history of Jammu Kash­mir. “People like him add to the splendor of nations,” he said.

According to the statement, a meeting was held at JKLF office at Srinagar in which Shaheed-I-Danish, his struggle and sacrifices for free­dom struggle were remembered.

The meeting was attended by various JKLF leaders and activists. A prayers meeting was also held at the occasion, the spokesman added.

Recalling sacrifices and strug­gle of the great martyr, Malik said that “Martyr Wani was an excep­tional son of soil who strived for a just cause and rendered ultimate sacrifice for the righteous cause.”

JKLF chairman said that the intellectuals and thinkers like professor Wani are like a jewel in the crown of nations and “every time history of Kashmir is written or deliberated upon, Professor Wani’s name will be written in golden words and he will always be remembered with great honor and dignity.”

He said that Wani led Kashmi­ri nation on legal, political, social and diplomatic fronts. “On inter­national arena he with his dis­tinct diplomatic qualities led the nation of Kashmir and surprised everyone with his wisdom, vi­sion and intellect,” he said.

Malik said that best way to remember the sacrifices of these great martyrs and pay tributes to them is to keep striving for the sacred cause with a single-faced approach and with passion.

He said that “as a living na­tion, we will have to stand firm in hard conditions and keep on resisting the oppression un­leashed by the enemies of free­dom with valor and courage.”

The spokesman said that at the end of this meeting, congre­gational prayers were also held for Shaheed-I-Danish and other martyrs of Kashmir. Participants of the meeting recited Quran and prayed for the freedom of Jammu Kashmir and martyrs.

Meanwhile, JKLF district president Pulwama, Javaid Ah­mad Bhat along with a delega­tion which included district sec­retary Tariq Ahmad and others visited Tral and Drubgam and participated in funeral prayers of Martyrs Manzoor Ahmad Baba and Fardeen Ahmad Kahanday.

JKLF delegation met with the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with them. While paying tributes to these martyrs, JKLF leaders prayed for their elevation in paradise. Meanwhile, Malik expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of mother in law of senior social activist Mu­hammad Jamal of Nowhata.

He and others visited the bereaved family and expressed solidarity with them. Malik has also expressed condolences at the sad demise of Ghulam Mu­hammad Rather of Dooniwara Budgam who was brother in law of JKLF member Shabir Ahmad and also at the demise of aunt of another JKLF worker Sheikh Ab­dul Rashid of Narbal.