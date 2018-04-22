J&K in ruins under PDP-BJP Govt: NC

Enact law for capital punishment of rapists of children: Shamima Firdous
Srinagar—National Conference Saturday said with PDP BJP government in power, peace and stability in the state is in ruins while communal polarization is at an all time high.
Addressing NC women’s wing party convention at Nawa e Subah, party General Secretary Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar said, “Three and a half year rule of Mehbooba Mufti will be remembered as an era of monumental failures. The state is going through an unprecedented phase of uncertainty, fear and anxiety. While the situation in Kashmir is deteriorating with every passing day, in Jammu the dark clouds of communal hatred are on a rampage.”
Among others who addressed the gathering include party Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, District President Srinagar Peer Afaq Ahmad, ex MLA Irfan Shah.
“In recent history, state of Jammu and Kashmir is going through the darkest phase. All this is happening under the very nose of PDP BJP government who for long seem to have forgotten about the problems and miseries people are going through. There is a complete collapse of the administrative system at place while those who were supposed to get it working are clueless. Clinging shamelessly to chair, it seems, is the only thing they have mastered at,” the party General Secretary said.
Addressing the Convention, MLA Habba Kadal and Provincial President of the NC Women’s Wing, Shamima Firdous reiterated the party’s resolve in fighting the forces who are communally motivated to divide the state on basis of religion and region. “Today we as a society stand at a precipice were people are looking upto us to save our state from forces hell-bent on destroying the composite culture of our state. What has happened in Rassana is not only criminal but there is a design to sow the seeds of animosity between groups and regions. Until and unless the powers who are at the helm of affairs acknowledge this, justice cannot be delivered,” she said.
While condemning the brutal gang rape and murder of an 8 yr old girl in Kathua, Shamima Firdous demanded capital punishment to those who have shamed the entire humanity. “We as a responsible, god fearing society need to take a firm stand on this. Our party President has already asked for bringing in the law to ensure capital punishment to child rapists in the state assembly. We humbly ask this government to expedite the process and call a special session of the assembly for passage of the said bill,” the provincial President said.
