JK Preventive Detention Laws Ordinance Gets Nod

Jammu—The state cabinet that met here Tuesday under the chairpersonship of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti approved the Jammu and Kashmir (Preventive Detention laws) Ordinance, 2018.

According to the decision the Ordinance would provide the government a wider choice of retired eligible persons who could be considered for selection/ appointment as chairmen and members of the advisory boards under the legislations.

Cabinet approves time-bound grade promotion for KAS officers; cadre review of Secretariat Subordinate Services

It also approved grant of time-bound grade promotion for the KAS officers.

As per the decision, a Junior KAS/feeding service officer in the pay band of Rs 9300-34800 with grade pay of Rs 4800 will be eligible for placement in scale of 15600-39100 + GP 6600. (Deputy Secretary level- non-functional scale after 10 years of service)

A Time Scale KAS officer with 4 years’ service in the Time Scale will be eligible for placement in the Selection Grade (non-functional) of Rs 15600-39100 with grade pay of Rs 7600.

A Time Scale KAS officer with 08 years of service in Time Scale may be considered for placement in Special Scale Rs 37400-67000 + GP Rs 8700 (non-functional).

The cabinet also approved cadre review of secretariat subordinate services and approved measures to fast-track promotion of officers belonging to the secretariat sub-ordinate service.

The cabinet also approved setting up of Jammu and Kashmir Renewable Energy Corporation.

According to the decision, the corporation will be a private limited company wholly owned by the state government with the authorized share capital of Rs 1 crore fully paid up and subscribed by the state government.

The cabinet authorized the administrative secretary Science and Technology department to take necessary steps for creation and setting up of the Renewable Energy Corporation.

It also approved the enhancement of duty allowance of volunteer home guards from Rs 90 to Rs 300 per day. The proposed enhancement will benefit 4300 Home Guard.

According to the decision, the Volunteer Home Guards will be entitled to Rs 300 per day instead of Rs.90/- which will cover both the training period of two months and three months call up duty in a year.

The enhancement in remuneration/honorarium will be borne by the State Government and above the central share.

It also approved to make academic arrangement 2018-19 for 2154 posts of teachers referred to the Service Selection Board.

The cabinet observed that pending selection against the referred posts, the school education department would make academic arrangement for the session 2018-19 in respect of all the vacancies for all districts except Jammu and Srinagar where there is saturation of staff.

The move is to address the deficiency of teachers in Zone-III far flung areas and the concerns raised by the Legislators during the Budget Session 2018 about the shortage of teachers in schools particularly in far flung areas.

The cabinet observed that the school education department require putting in place a fool proof mechanism in place to ensure that academic arrangement against these posts of teachers is made in a most transparent manner.

The cabinet also approved temporary engagement of 2200 Lecturers and 400 Teachers under up-gradation programme on academic arrangement basis for the academic Session 2018-19.

The arrangement will be made at an enhanced honorarium of Rs.14000/- per month and at the rate of Rs.10500/- for third/hard zone and Plain areas in respect of Lecturers for ten months in Higher Secondary Schools and Rs.7500/- per month and Rs.4500/- per month for 3rd/ Hard Zone and Plain Areas respectively in respect of Teachers for 10 months in upgraded High Schools. The academic arrangement will subsist till regular selections are made.

It approved re-engagement of Constable (Operators) as Wireless Assistants who were disengaged earlier owing to wrong advertisement.

According to the decision, they will be called as ‘Wireless Assistants’ and entitled to honorarium of Rs.25000 per month and entitled to regularization against commensurate positions after completing 10 years of continuous working and will be called designated wireless operators.

The posts of constable operators will be utilized for their regularization and in the event of their non-availability these positions shall be deemed to have been created.

According to the decision, their past service in the Police Department will also be counted and will be allowed annual hike of 3% on higher consolidated remuneration, terminal benefits under NPS, leave and medical reimbursement. They will work under administrative control of PHQ and shall be considered a Belt Force and their service bio-data records will be maintained by PHQ as per the Police Rules.

In the matter of work, conduct, discipline and appeal, they will be governed by Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Employees) Conduct Rules, 1979 and CCA Rules, 1956 while their career progression will be worked out separately.

It also approved establishment of State Knowledge Initiative Platform (SKIP).

SKIP aims to to implement the recommendations of the knowledge initiative group as to serve as for generating knowledge-based policies and a clearing house for new ideas and to serve as permanent think tank on all matters leading to education, knowledge and skills.

The SKIP shall comprise a Governing Council headed by Chief Minister as Patron, Advisor to Chief Minister as Chairman, Minister for Education as Co-Chairman and all other Members of the working group for operationalization of knowledge initiate. Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department shall be the ex-officio Secretary General of the Council. The SKIP shall carry out its activities through its Secretariat which shall comprise suitable personnel, initially drawn on deputation from the State Government/autonomous bodies/Universities.

Cabinet observed that the role of SKIP will be to advise the Government on implementation of recommendations of the knowledge initiative group, implementation of the vision documents, preparation and implementation of policies, guidelines and schemes with multiple objectives etc, evolve schemes and mechanism for promotion and preservation of classical, heritage and folk music and provide a forum for interaction among academia industry and service sectors.

It also approved enhancement of salaries and allowances of Chairman, Executive Councillors and Councillors of Ladakh Hill Development Council (LAHDC).

It also approved Promotion of Seven Officers of Accounts (Gazetted) Service to the Super Time Scale.

The Officers promoted to the Super time scale includes, Laila Chanda, Director Finance (holding the Additional charge of Director General, Budget), Tehseena Mufti, Director Finance, Cooperative Department, Kuldeep Kumar Gupta, Director Finance, Mohammad Yousuf Pandith, Director Finance, Neelam Gupta, Director Finance, ARI & Trainings Department, Kulbir Kour Gujral, Director Finance(Principal), Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Director Finance.

The cabinet also approved promotion of Mohammad Rafi Andrabi, Director Codes against the vacancy occurring on the superannuation of Laila Chanda on 31.05.2018.

Meanwhile cabinet also approved the promotion of Manzoor Ahmad Wani, Joint Director, J&K Funds Organization, Kashmir and Mohammad Ayoub Nasir, FA& CAO, JK Industries to the Special Scale.

The cabinet also approved promotion of Manohar Lal, Treasury Officer, Additional Treasury, New Plot, Jammu and Tariq Ahmad Wani, Deputy Director, Audit & Inspections, Kashmir to the Selection Grade from 05.03.2018.

It also approved transfer of irrigation land for widening and four laning of Jammu-Akhnoor Road.

1310 Kanals of land belonging to 19 villages falling under the alignment of the Jammu-Akhnoor road belonging to the Irrigation Department have been transferred for widening/ four lanning purpose.

It also approved the taking over of Abhinandan Home at Solina, Rambagh, Srinagar.

According to the decision, Social welfare department will take over the administration, management and governance of Abhinandan Home along with land and construction therein and entrusting its administration and management to Director, Social Welfare, Kashmir.

Earlier on the recommendations of the Chief Minister, Government of India, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment agreed in principle for opening of co-educational Residential School for visually impaired children in Srinagar with intake capacity of 200 children/hostel facility.

The cabinet also approved grant of financial autonomy to the J&K State Sports Council.

According to the decision, grant of annual grants by the Financial Department and Planning Development and Monitoring Department towards Revenue and Capital expenditure to the J&K State Sports Council will be as Grant-in-Aid with an annual hike upto 10 percent.

The sports council will continue to be provided funds under Centrally Sponsored schemes, PMDP funds as the case may be. The Sports Council will be free to raise its own internal resources and it will constitute a finance committee/ standing council with the approval of President J&K State Sports Council for approval of expenditure plan and expenditure monitoring. The council will put in place a robust accountability mechanism to ensure judicious utilization of resources.

It approved transfer of state land measuring 1255 Kanals and 10 Marlas situated at village Sanai of Tehsil Surankote and village Kalaban of Tehsil Mendhar, District Poonch to the Higher Education Department for establishing Surankote campus of the university of Jammu.

The Cabinet also approved transfer of state land measuring 68 kanals situated in village Safapora, Tehsil Lar, district Ganderbal to the higher education department for establishment of Govt College of Engineering and Technology in district Ganderbal.

The cabinet also approved transfer of state land measuring 92 kanals, situated at Aloochi Bagh Srinagar (under the possession of Sericulture department) to the Estates Department for construction of residential flats for VVIPs, legislators and government employees.

Meanwhile the cabinet also approved the transfer f state land measuring 1000 kanals to the Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipura situated in Village and Tehsil Awantipura of district Pulwama for establishing Bio-Diverse Botanical Reserve, Solar Power Plant and expansion of the existing infrastructure of the university.

The cabinet also approved use of approx 47.1523 ha Forest Land for Non-Forestry Purposes.

Out of 24 proposals approved, 15 pertain to construction of road projects by PMGSY while two pertain to construction of 10000 gln & 50,000 gln service reservoir at Ban & Khanpur Nagrota respectively in Jammu Forest Division by PHE and one pertains to construction of 220 KV Multi Circuit Kishanganga to Amargarh Transmission Line.