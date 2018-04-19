J&K People Face Many Challenges With Courage: Prez

Srinagar—Praising the people of Jammu and Kashmir, President Ram Nath Kovind has said that they showed courage, fortitude and resilience in the face of challenges arising because of multiple factors.

Speaking at a civic reception hosted in his honour at Amar Mahal palace in Jammu last night, Kovind said Jammu and Kashmir "is affected by ups and downs...and turmoil", but India is proud of the people of the state and is confident of their ability to use economic and educational opportunities.

He appreciated the state government and the people for showing commitment to development.

Jammu and Kashmir is the epicentre of India's culture and spiritual tradition, the president said, adding, the people of different faiths following Mahatama Bhudh, Sufism, Shivism and Shakti prayers are part of this cultural legacy.

He talked about development-related works being carried out in the statye - including the longest road tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, Mata Vaishnodevi railway station at Katra, and setting up of an IIT, an IIM and AIIMS.

The president shared his memories about visiting Mata Vaishnodevi on foot and shopping at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

He also talked about the children visiting him at Rashtrapati Bhavan from remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Governor N N Vohra hosted a banquet at Raj Bhavan for President Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind last night.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and her deputy Nirmal Singh attended the reception and the banquet.

The reception was hosted on the lawns of the heritage palace of the erstwhile Dogra Maharaja.