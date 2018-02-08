J&K has Shortage of 46 IAS officers: Govt

Jammu and Kashmir has 91 IAS officers against the strength of 137
New Delhi—There is a shortage of nearly 1,500 IAS officers in the country, the government said on Wednesday.
Officers in position as on January 1, 2017, is 5,004 against the total authorised strength of 6,500 -- vacancy of 1,496, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
Giving state-wise details, the minister said that Uttar Pradesh has 515 officers against the total authorised strength of 621.
Jammu and Kashmir has 91 IAS officers against the strength of 137, Nagaland has 67 (authorised strength is 94) and Sikkim 37 officers against the strength of 48.
Bihar has 243 IAS officers, West Bengal 277, Madhya Pradesh 341 and Kerala 150 against the total authorised strength of 342, 359, 439 and 231, respectively.
Tamil Nadu has 289 officers, Rajasthan 243, Jharkhand 144 and Haryana 155 against the strength of 376, 313, 215 and 205, respectively, Singh said.
Gujarat has 241 IAS officers (against the strength of 297) and Himachal Pradesh has 115 bureaucrats against the strength of 147.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.