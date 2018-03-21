JK Has 4134 Beggars

"West Bengal has the highest number of beggars in India followed by Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at number two and three respectively."
New Delhi—The India has over 4 lakh beggars, with the highest 81,000 beggars in West Bengal, while Lakshadweep merely has two vagrants, the government has said. West Bengal has the highest number of beggars in India followed by Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at number two and three respectively, the Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot in a written reply to Lok Sabha.Jammu and Kashmir has 4134, 2250 among them are males.
4,13,670 beggars are residing in India, which consists of 2,21,673 males and 1,91,997 females, according to the 2011 census. Interestingly, in states like West Bengal, Assam, Manipur, the female beggars outnumbered their male counterparts.
West Bengal ranked top with 81,224 beggars followed by 65,835 beggars in Uttar Pradesh, 30,218 in Andhra Pradesh, 29,723 in Bihar, 28,695 in Madhya Pradesh, 25,853 in Rajasthan.
