'JK Govt ask departments to update websites regularly'

Srinagar—Following the reports that most of the depart­ments were not updating content on official websites, the govern­ment has directed all its depart­ments to update official websites on a regular basis.

Sources in the government told KNS that all department heads, principal secretaries and secretaries, have been asked to issue directions to all the sub­ordinate officials to put regu­larly all the information into the official websites. “All HoDs are hereby requested to ensure that contents in the websites of departments are updated regu­larly and old and irrelevant information shall be removed ,” sources quoting government directions said.

“For general public, apart from the media, department websites are a main source of in­formation about the works done by the government and that it is necessary to update websites of departments regularly,” the gov­ernment has said.

Sources said that it has come to the notice that some departments of government are not updating their contents of their websites on regular basis.

One of the top officials of the government told KNS that the government had directed de­partments several times to up­date official websites on regular basis so as to provide updated information about government's works to the people.

However, the websites of most of the departments were either not updated or defunct, or the old and irrelevant infor­mation was not been removed from there.

It is to mention here that cur­sory look at several government websites also indicates that the departments had ignored the di­rectives of SIC and not putting up the important information.

When one clicks website of some departments, some un­known website gets displayed.

Several colleges have also failed to update their websites for months despite directives of the government. The gov­ernment in February last year directed principles of govern­ment degree colleges to estab­lish official websites of their respective colleges. Several departments have given wrong contact numbers and official address on their websites. The official said that updating web­sites was one of the measures the government directed to make administration respon­sive and transparent.

One such direction of govern­ment was creation of WhatsApp groups by the district develop­ment commissioners of all dis­tricts of the state.

The DDCs were directed in 2016 to create WhatsApp groups for receiving complaints and griev­ances. However, sources said that most of the DDCs did not adhere to the government directions nei­ther created Whatsapp groups.

Sources said that few DDCs have created the Whatsapp groups but could not continue due to their transfers.

“Few DDCs have blamed the frequent transfers (violation of transfer policy) of bureaucrats that they could not continue to receive complaints and griev­ances through WhatsApp,” one of the officials of the govern­ment said.

There are many examples where officials have been trans­ferred but are still as heads of departments, where they are no more holding these posts.

When one clicks the Public Health Engineering Department website, some unknown website gets displayed, with content in an unknowingly language. “This issue has been brought into the notice of authorities but to no avail. It seems that authorities are not concerned about updat­ing the information on the web­site,” sources in the PHE Depart­ment told KNS.

Since the PDP-BJP formed the government headed by Me­hbooba Mufti, the authorities announced several measures to make the administration respon­sive and transparency in the governance. (KNS)