‘JK among top illicit drug crop cultivators’

Srinagar—With the Narcot­ics Control Bureau of Union Ministry of Home Affairs in its annual report 2016, having re­vealed that J&K was one among the top states in India where maximum drug illicit crops are cultivated, the police Monday said that it is the responsibility of all stakeholders to work to­gether and eradicate the grow­ing menace.

Commenting on the issue the Director General of Police S. P Vaid told KNS over phone that apart from routine policing, Jam­mu and Kashmir police is fight­ing an aggressive war against the drug abuse and the drug mafia. “Drug abuse affects the capa­bilities and energies of the youth and it is the responsibility of all stakeholders to work together and eradicate the growing menace,” Vaid said.

He said that police has launched a sustained campaign to eradicate drug crops and was tak­ing strict measures to eradicate drug menace. “Police is on job to address the major reasons which lead the youth to take drugs, be­sides de-addicting the drug us­ers. Drug abuse makes the youth dependant, incapable to face the challenges and finally cost their lives, Vaid added.

The DGP said that Jammu and Kashmir Police, realizing its so­cial responsibility have taken ini­tiatives for the physical and men­tal development of the youth of the State. “Besides its professional du­ties, JKP have been working for drug de-addiction and such centre has already been working tremen­dously in the state,” the DGP said.

The DGP said that drug de-addiction is one of the major schemes under civic action pro­gramme for the development of state youth and efforts have been bringing good results.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Muf­ti recently directed senior police officials to use the most draconian laws, including the Public Safety Act (PSA)–a law under which a person can be detained without trial for upto two years–against those involved in the cultivation and smuggling of drugs.

It is to mention here that some studies have reported that tobac­co, cannabis, alcohol, benzodiaz­epines, opiates such as codeine, heroin and morphine, brown sugar, inhalants, glue, paint thin­ner, petrol and shoe polish are the major drugs of abuse in the state.

Experts also believe that the turmoil has also taken a huge role in pushing many youth to drugs. “Many youth who have seen the worst unfolding around them or became victims themselves turned to drugs as a means to escape the pain,” said one of the doctors.

Narcotics Control Bureau of Union Ministry of Home Affair's report reveals that J&K is also one among the six states-West Bengal, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Bihar-where maximum poppy cultivation is being done.

The report says that J&K is one among the top states in India where maximum drug illicit crops are cultivated.

According to the report, the police seized maximum ‘Hashish’ in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Hi­machal Pradesh, Haryana, Utta­rakhand, and J&K. In J&K, police seized 178.47 kilograms of Hashish during 2016. Hashish or Charas is the resinous extract derived from the plant, Cannabis sativa.

During 2016, the report says that poppy was destroyed on 309 acres of land. Poppy is the source of the crude drug opium.

Police has also seized over 174.94 kg of Heroin in the state during the 2016.

The Cannabis is also being cul­tivated on a large scale in the state.

In the report, Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau, (NCB), Rina Mitra, said drug trafficking and drug abuses were important issues across the globe.

“NCB is the national nodal agency for drug law enforcement had been at the fore front of fight­ing this menace and over the years we have included many new strategies to deal with the issue,” she said. (KNS)