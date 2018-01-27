‘JeM’ hurls grenade at police station Pulwama

Official sources said that militants threw the grenade which hit the roof of the building and exploded with a bang.
Srinagar—Militants of “Jaish-e-Mohammad” on Friday evening hurled a grenade towards Police station Pulwama in south Kashmir.
SSP Pulwama Mohammad Aslam choudary told local news agency GNS that a blast like sound was heard near police station and the investigations have been launched to ascertain nature of the blast.
The SSP, however, said that no one suffered injury in the incident.
Meanwhile, police and CRPF launched searches in the whole area to trace those behind the incident. So far no one has been arrested when this report was filed.
Lester, militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the grenade.
In a statement to news agency GNS, JeM spokesman Hassan Shah said that its cadres carried out the attack at police station Pulwama with a grenade. The spokesman also claimed that the cadres have also lobbed grenade in Pampore
