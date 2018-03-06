JeM Commander Killed: Police

Srinagar—Police and army on Monday claimed to have killed chief operational commander of Jash-e-Mohammad outfit who they said was architect of fidayeen attacks on DPL Pulwama on 26 August last year, Lethpora CRPF camp on January 1 and Sunjwan Army camp on February 10 this year.

“On a specific input a cordon was laid by the joint party of Police Awantipora, 50 RR and 110 & 130 Bn CRPF at Hatiwara area in Awantipora. During search operation, the search party was fired upon by the hiding militant. The fire was retaliated in which a militant was killed,” a police spokesman said. The militant, he said, was later identified as Waqas alias Abu Arsalan, the chief operational commander of JeM.

“The slain militant was the chief architect of attacks on the forces including but not limited to DPL Pulwama on 26th August 2017, Lethpora CRPF camp on 1st January 2018 and Sunjwan Army camp on 10th February 2018.”

From his possession, the spokesman said, one weapon, “war like stores” and other incriminating material was recovered.

“In this regard, Case FIR No. 34/2018 under section 307 RPC, 7/27 Arms Act has been registered in the police Station Awantipora and investigation has been taken up,” the spokesman added.