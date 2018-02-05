‘JeM’ Attacks Army Camp In Pulwama

Pulwama—Suspected militants attacked with grenade an army camp in Pulwama’s Kakapora on Monday evening, official sources said.

They said that the militants attacked the 50 RR camp of Indian army at around 08:30 pm.

Sources said that soon after grenade attack, army men present there fired several shots in air to chase the militants. However, report of any causality was not immediately known.

Police said that searches have been launched following the attack even as Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility.

SSP Pulwama Mohammad Aslam Choudhary told GNS that militants attacked the army’s 50 RR camp with a rifle grenade late today evening.

However, no loss of life or any injury reported on either side, SSP said, adding that searches have been launched to nab the militants involved in the attack. In a statement issued to a local news agency GNS, JeM spokesman Hassan Shah said it carried out the attack on RR camp, Kakapora, Pulwama in south Kashmir by firing rockets.

“Two RPG rockets were fired which hit the target,” shah claimed. The outfit said the attack caused a heavy damage to forces.