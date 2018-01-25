Jan 26: Security, Internet Clampdown In Kashmir Valley

Srinagar—A day ahead of the R-Day, authorities on Thursday snapped the mobile internet services in Kashmir where extraordinary security measures were in place.

The internet services on mobile phones and data cards were suspended in the evening as part of the security drill of the January 26.

Although, it's a normal practice in Kashmir to suspend the internet services on the R-Day and August 15, this is the first time that these services were withdrawn a day earlier.

Government forces have been deployed in strength at strategic locations in the city.

The security agencies are carrying out random frisking and searches of vehicles entering the city.

This year the main R-Day function will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium instead of the regular venue—Bakshi Stadium.

All entry points into the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar have been sealed and entry is permitted only after thorough frisking of travellers and checking of vehicles.

A red alert sounded by the state police said a female 'Fidayeen' militants has sneaked into the city.

"We have to verify such inputs, but at the same time, an input like this cannot be brushed aside", the officer admitted.

"Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium does not have a boundary wall and for this reason we had to park bullet-proof bunker vehicles almost bumper to bumper outside the stadium to create a security wall.

"Further, buildings and structures around the venue had to be identified and secured to ensure that the function passes off peacefully", a top police officer said.

Sniffer dogs, CCTV cameras, domination of sensitive installations and VVIP routes have traditionally marked the R-Day in Kashmir.

Joint resistance leadership have asked people to observe January 26 as a black day, saying New Delhi has not moral right to celebrate the R-Day in Jammu and KAshmir.

Meanwhile Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest to prevent him from leading protests against civilian killings, said a spokesman.

He said that a posse of policemen arrived at his Nigeen residence and informed him of his detention.