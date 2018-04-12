Jammu Shutdown Evokes Little Response

Jammu—A shutdown called over several issues by the Jammu Bar Association evoked lukewarm response on Wednesday as other bar associations and business chamber remained away from it calling the issues sub judice.

The shutdown was called by the Jammu lawyers body against settlements of Rohingya refugees in Jammu, for transfer of Asifa murder case investigations to the CBI and against the minutes of a government meeting which said that tribals would not be evicted from lands they have occupied over the years.

Shops at most places opened normally although some markets remained closed.

Educational institutions at most places here functioned as usual, with the exemption of a few where the shutdown was effective.

Public transport operated normally as operators did not support the shutdown call.

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) had dissociated itself from the protest.

In a statement released to the press, Rajesh Gupta, President of JCCI has said that the strike called is not justified because two main issues being agitated by the bar association including Rohingya settlers and Asifa murder case are sub-judice and, therefore, cannot be agitated upon on the road.

Lawyers of Poonch and Rajouri district bar associations have also dissociated themselves from the shutdown call.