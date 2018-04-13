In Jammu, authorities acting mute spectators: Hurriyat (M)

Srinagar—Hurriyat Confer­ence (M) on Thursday said that while the Jammu Bar Association with the active support of mem­bers of INC and Panthers Party were enforcing Bandh and taking out rallies in favour of the rapists and murderers of minor Asifa, the state administration and the police were acting like mute spectators where as the police and forces take no time to empty the cartridges of its guns and pellets while dealing with the peaceful protestors on Kashmir streets.

In a statement, Hurriyat (M) said that the “shameful duplicity” of PDP-BJP regime has once come to fore once again as they allowed the goons and fanatics a free run in Jammu region.

It said that Kashmir’s pro-freedom leadership is not even al­lowed to register their condemna­tion and protest against the brutal killings of civilians or visit the families to express condolences and share their grief but is instead put behind the bars or placed un­der illegal house detention.

It termed the killing of four ci­vilians Sharjeel Ahmad Sheikh, Bilal Ahmad Tantray, Faisal Elahi and Ajaz Ahmad Palla including two minors in Khudwani area of Kulgam district as target killing.

Hurriyat (M) said government feels no remorse in blowing up the residential structures, torching shops and showering bullets and pellets at peaceful protestors as more than 75 people were seriously injured during protests at Khud­wani area on Wednesday alone which is nothing short of “state ter­rorism and repression at its worst”.

The conglomerate said that Kashmiri people especially the young lot are being killed “as part of genocide” by forces to “wipe us out”.

“It seems that there is no end to the killings as Delhi wants to continue with its iron-first policy in Kashmir to force people and the pro-freedom leadership into a submission. But GoI will one day have to give up its obstinacy and resolve the issue,” it said.

Hurriyat (M) strongly con­demned the house detention of its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Fa­rooq and Syed Ali Geelani and lodging of Muhammad Yasin Malik in central jail time and again and termed it as “frustra­tion and myopic vision” of the ruling regime stating that they can’t face the resistance leader­ship on ground.

The amalgam also condemned the detention of senior Hurriyat leader Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Hilal Ahmed War and turning of entire South Kashmir and downtown into a military for­tress by imposing strict curbs amid heavy deployment of forces everywhere. It denounced the thrashing of peaceful protestors at Srigufwara in south Kashmir terming it as the ultimate high­handedness of the forces.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat (M) said that on the call of Joint Re­sistance Leadership, a peaceful protest was held at Eidgah area of downtown despite curbs. The protest was taken out by the Hur­riyat leaders and activists includ­ing Muhammad Yousuf Bhat, Sa­hil Ahmed War, Farooq Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed Pandit, and oth­ers, against the civilian killings at Khudwani in Kulgam. (GNS)

PDP-led regime shedding crocodile tears: Malik

Chairman JKLF Muhammad Yasin Malik on Thursday said “living nations never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs and also never sell out the blood of their martyrs”.

He added, “Indian oppression against Kashmiris youth and con­tinued genocide cannot put this nation into submission. By push­ing Kashmiris to the wall, so-called rulers are actually forcing them to launch another mass agitation.”

In a statement, Malik said, “On one hand Indian forces are continuing with geno­cide of Kashmiris especially youth and on other hand is the state­ment of appreciations to them from RSS and BJP like chauvinist forces. Moreover their shameless ruling regime led by PDP which after ordering the massacres is seen shedding crocodile tears and some members of which are ask­ing Kashmiris to fear Indian army and save their lives.”

“These people who have sold their faith, conscience and everything for a fragile chair (rule) should remember that if shunning resistance would have been the instinct of human­ity, then Prophet (AS) Ibrahim should not have been dropped into Namroud’s fire, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) should not have lost His teeth in Uhud and even Imam Hussain (RA) should not have preferred martyrdom at Karbala,” Malik said.

He said that history of nations is witness to fact that falsehood and tyranny have to perish at the end and last triumph always belongs to the oppressed and sub­jugated.

“Kashmiri resistance is based on truth and Indian oppression is based on falsehood and hence inevitable to perish and vanish,” JKLF chief said.