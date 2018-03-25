IUST holds its 8th Meeting of the Executive Council

Awantipora—The 8thMeeting of Executive Council of Islamic University of Science & Technol­ogy (IUST) was held today at IUST Campus, Awantipora. The meet­ing was chaired by Prof. Mush­taq A. Siddiqi, Vice Chancellor IUST. Prof. R. D Sharma, Vice Chancellor University of Jammu, Prof. Khurshid I. Andrabi, Vice Chancellor University of Kash­mir, Prof. JavedMusarrat, Vice Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University and three nominees of Hon’ble Chancel­lor IUST namely Mrs. Mian Altaf Sarwar, Mr. Nazir Ahmad Yatoo and Mr. Syed ShowketGayoorAn­drabi attended the meeting. Other members of the Executive Council namely Prof. Mushtaq A. Qurishi- Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. A. M. Shah-Dean School of Business Studies IUST, Prof. Khurshid A. Tarzan-Dean of Students IUST, Ms. HassinaWani-Principal Alam­dar Memorial College of Nursing & Medical Technology IUST and Mr. ReyazRufai, Registrar as Sec­retary of Executive Council at­tended the meeting. Besides, Mr. Sameer Wazir-Finance Officer IUST also attended the meeting as Special Invitee.

The Council before starting the formal proceedings observed two minutes silence in remembrance of Late Dr. Arif Qazi, Assistant Professor, Department of Arabic Language and Literature, IUST who left for heavenly abode on 06- 02-2018. The Council also congrat­ulated University of Jammu for being included in the list of uni­versities which have been granted autonomy by the MHRD. Thereaf­ter Prof. Siddiqi while welcoming thehonourable members gave a PowerPoint presentationabout the progress made by the Univer­sity on the academic, researchand infrastructural areas including its future plans.

After briefing the members about the University and its functioning, the agenda items which among others included recommendations of Third Fi­nance Committee, recommen­dations of Fourth Academic Council, creation of new posts, recruitment policy for Academic Arrangement, establishment of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Cell, recommendations of Selection Committee for various faculty posts, TEQIP-III, etcwere discussed. After threadbare de­liberations, some important de­cisions were taken, and many suggestions were put forth. The members placed on record their appreciation for the efforts and contribution made by the uni­versity in terms of growth and development under the present administration led by Prof. Sid­diqi. At the end, Prof A. M. Shah, Dean School of Business Studies proposed the vote of thanks.