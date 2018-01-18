Issue regarding Imam Hussain (A.S.) Hospital:HC restraints PDP leaders from ‘interfering’

Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has ‘restrained’ PDP minister Imran Raza Ansari , MLA Zadibal Abid Ansari and Amjad Ansari from “interfering or intermeddling” in the management and affairs of the Imam Hussain (A.S.) Hospital and Imam Hussain (A.S.)Para-Medical training college Bemina.

A vacation bench of Justice M K Hanjura also issued notice to government and the PDP leaders, returnable in four weeks, on a petition filed by Imam Hussain (A.S.) Foundation through the board of trustees including Mohammad Yousuf Hussaini, Mirza Nasir Ali, Nazir Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Ismail and Syed Shabeer Ahmad Rizvi.

“In the meantime, subject to objections and till next date of listing before the bench, the non-official respondents are restrained from interfering or intermeddling in the management and affairs of the Imam Hussain (A.S.) Hospital and Imam Hussain (A.S.) Paramedical Training College Bemlna, Srinagar,’ the court said.

It also directed official respondents, the government through commissioner secretary Home, to prevent the PDP leaders and other from “trespassing into the premises of the Hospital in any manner whatsoever.”

The other official respondents include Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Inspector General (central Kashmir), SSP Srinagar, SP (south) and SHO Parimpora