Ironical to see Mehbooba praising forces: Geelani

Srinagar—Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday said that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was wrong and no one takes her serious.
In a statement issued here, Geelani accused her of following Gobles, saying she was playing as faithful to her masters in New Delhi.
“Mehbooba represents army and she is repeatedly telling lies to hoodwink world opinion. She for the lust of chair is distorting facts and following Gobles theory,” Geelani said in a statement issued here.
“ She believes that parroting about false assertions and concocted theories, people will eventually come to believe it,” Geelani said, adding, “She is undoubtedly wrong and no one takes her serious. She is being paid for her slave thinking.”
Reacting to her statement ruling out withdrawal of AFSPA, Geelani said she stands exposed and her rhetoric about revocation of legislation proved just a stunt.
“It is quite strange to justify forces for their wrongdoings and approve their most inhuman actions against civilians as they proved most brutal and undisciplined,” Geelani said.
Referring to recent innocent killings in Ganowpora Shopian, Geelani said this vindicates their claim. “It is quite strange that despite cold blooded murder of five civilians, she is repeatedly praising and pleading her forces being as most disciplined. It was ironical to see Mehbooba Mufti praising forces as the saviours of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Geelani.
Lashing at Mehbooba for her “obstinate and scarring” statement, Geelani expressed anguish and said that lust for power turns these politicians as opportunistic. “They don’t even feel ashamed of their false statements, deceit and deception.”
“They are turncoats. During election campaign these pro-Indian turncoats pretend to be people friendly and soon they get to power corridors they forget what they have pledged and turn their guns towards these innocent voters.”
Commenting over the prevailing situations, Geelani blamed Indian forces, saying they are virtually engaged in “genocide and declared war on unarmed civilians.”
“It is ridiculous to blame civilians for uncertainty. Since past seven decades the forces are involved in killing, loot, plunder, torture, molestations and vandalising properties,” Geelani said.
While referring to “suppressive and coercive” methods employed by forces and their “henchmen” in state, he said that during forces custody thousands of people mostly youth, disappeared, were killed in staged and fake encounters. “They arbitrarily arrest and tortured the youth, destroyed property and resorted to arson and plunder. “ Geelani said that in 2008, 2010 and 2016 brute forces surpassed all records of torture and atrocities. “Thousands of people voiced for their political rights, however they were silenced with the military might and even school going children were mercilessly killed,” he said.
