Ironical to see Mehbooba praising forces: Geelani

Srinagar—Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Satur­day said that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was wrong and no one takes her serious.

In a statement issued here, Geelani accused her of follow­ing Gobles, saying she was playing as faithful to her mas­ters in New Delhi.

“Mehbooba represents army and she is repeatedly telling lies to hoodwink world opin­ion. She for the lust of chair is distorting facts and following Gobles theory,” Geelani said in a statement issued here.

“ She believes that parrot­ing about false assertions and concocted theories, people will eventually come to believe it,” Geelani said, adding, “She is undoubtedly wrong and no one takes her serious. She is being paid for her slave thinking.”

Reacting to her statement ruling out withdrawal of AF­SPA, Geelani said she stands exposed and her rhetoric about revocation of legislation proved just a stunt.

“It is quite strange to justify forces for their wrongdoings and approve their most inhu­man actions against civilians as they proved most brutal and undisciplined,” Geelani said.

Referring to recent inno­cent killings in Ganowpora Shopian, Geelani said this vindicates their claim. “It is quite strange that despite cold blooded murder of five civil­ians, she is repeatedly prais­ing and pleading her forces being as most disciplined. It was ironical to see Mehbooba Mufti praising forces as the saviours of Jammu and Kash­mir,” said Geelani.

Lashing at Mehbooba for her “obstinate and scarring” statement, Geelani expressed anguish and said that lust for power turns these politicians as opportunistic. “They don’t even feel ashamed of their false state­ments, deceit and deception.”

“They are turncoats. Dur­ing election campaign these pro-Indian turncoats pretend to be people friendly and soon they get to power corridors they forget what they have pledged and turn their guns to­wards these innocent voters.”

Commenting over the pre­vailing situations, Geelani blamed Indian forces, saying they are virtually engaged in “genocide and declared war on unarmed civilians.”

“It is ridiculous to blame civil­ians for uncertainty. Since past seven decades the forces are in­volved in killing, loot, plunder, torture, molestations and vandal­ising properties,” Geelani said.

While referring to “suppres­sive and coercive” methods employed by forces and their “henchmen” in state, he said that during forces custody thousands of people mostly youth, disappeared, were killed in staged and fake en­counters. “They arbitrarily ar­rest and tortured the youth, de­stroyed property and resorted to arson and plunder. “ Geelani said that in 2008, 2010 and 2016 brute forces surpassed all re­cords of torture and atrocities. “Thousands of people voiced for their political rights, how­ever they were silenced with the military might and even school going children were mercilessly killed,” he said.