Iran Urges Restraint

Says Country Will Support Any Move ‘In Line With The Interests Of Kashmiris’
Tehran—Iran has expressed regret over the recent deadly incidents in Kashmir, urging the opposing sides to exercise restraint.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran will support any move in line with the interests of the Kashmiri people," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Monday.
He added that Tehran is ready to take "effective steps" to ease tension if requested.
