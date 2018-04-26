 Skip to main content
Interlocutor Meets CM

120

During the meeting, Mr. Sharma apprised Mehbooba Mufti about his recent interactions with a cross section of society in different areas of the State.

Jammu—The Centre’s Special Representative for Jammu & Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, who is in the winter capital, called on the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti here today.

During the meeting, Mr. Sharma apprised Mehbooba Mufti about his recent interactions with a cross section of society in different areas of the State.

