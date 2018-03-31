Interlocutor hails Govt move to release Geelani

Freeing pro-freedom leaders is part of CBM: BJP
Srinagar—Welcoming the government move to set separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani free from house detention, interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma, who is in Kashmir Valley Friday said that Jammu Kashmir Government should allow Geelani and his company to interact freely with people.
“Government should allow them to move and express freely. There is nothing wrong if they put their point of view freely but without creating any law and order problem,” Sharma told news agency CNS. He said it is up to the government to decide how to deal with Geelani and others if they create some law and order problem.
To a question, Dineshwar Sharma said that: “it is up to Hurriyat to decide whether they want to talk to me or not. How can I force them? It is their responsibility. It is they who have to take a call on the dialogue.”
When asked whether his recommendations will be implemented unlike past, Dineshwar Sharma claimed that many decisions are in offing. He said so many decisions with regard to Kashmir have been taken and those will be implemented in letter and spirit. When asked to elaborate, Sharma said that a decision to grant amnesty to stone-pelters has already been implemented. “You will see a change, a big change. Only people will decide whether my Kashmir visits have borne any fruit or not,” Sharma said. (CNS)
Hours after the Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani was allowed to offer Friday prayers after eight years of house detention, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that freeing pro-freedom leadership is the part of Confidence Building Measure (CBM).
Talking to KNS, BJP State Secretary (Organization), Ashok Koul said that the decision to free the pro-freedom leadership is the part of CBM. “Director General of Police (DGP) must have got directions from the government to free the pro-freedom leadership as it is the part of CBM and also a good step,” he said.
He further stated that the pro-freedom leadership should come out and show the right direction to the people of Kashmir.
The local daily on Thursday quoted S. P. Vaid, the head of the state police, stating that Syed Ali Geelani, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the three leaders of Joint Resistance Leadership, are “free to carry out their political and social activities.” “But they have to take the responsibility of not creating any law and order problem. They have to also refrain from making anti-national speeches,” he said.
Geelani has been under house confinement for the past eight years and he wasn’t allowed to offer Friday prayers in the masjid since then.
Reacting to the government decision of setting Geelani free after eight years, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that it is too early to comment on Geelani's release from house detention. “Their assertions would be proved only when they provide us hassle-free political space,” he said.
Geelani while addressing a gathering at Hyderpora said that he with a sincere heart, want to convey that the people of Kashmir are yearning for peace and are seeking a peaceful resolution to the long- pending Kashmir issue. He adds that India needs to fulfill its promise of giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination to choose their future.
“India is suffering from the arrogance of power and is using an imperialistic and forced attitude in the disputed territory of J&K,” Geelani said in his address to people.
Meanwhile, APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said that Govt of India with the support of ‘local quislings’ has always undermined the establishment of leadership as they fear that such leadership which represents peoples aspirations and enjoys their full support, is a huge political challenge for them.
