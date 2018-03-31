Interlocutor hails Govt move to release Geelani

Srinagar—Welcoming the government move to set sepa­ratist leader Syed Ali Geelani free from house detention, interlocutor Dineshwar Shar­ma, who is in Kashmir Valley Friday said that Jammu Kash­mir Government should allow Geelani and his company to interact freely with people.

“Government should allow them to move and express freely. There is nothing wrong if they put their point of view freely but without creating any law and order problem,” Sharma told news agency CNS. He said it is up to the government to decide how to deal with Geelani and others if they create some law and order problem.

To a question, Dineshwar Sharma said that: “it is up to Hurriyat to decide wheth­er they want to talk to me or not. How can I force them? It is their responsibility. It is they who have to take a call on the dialogue.”

When asked whether his recommendations will be implemented unlike past, Dineshwar Sharma claimed that many decisions are in offing. He said so many deci­sions with regard to Kashmir have been taken and those will be implemented in let­ter and spirit. When asked to elaborate, Sharma said that a decision to grant amnesty to stone-pelters has already been implemented. “You will see a change, a big change. Only people will decide whether my Kashmir visits have borne any fruit or not,” Sharma said. (CNS)

Freeing pro-freedom leaders is part of CBM: BJP

Hours after the Hur­riyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani was allowed to offer Fri­day prayers after eight years of house detention, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that freeing pro-freedom leadership is the part of Confidence Building Measure (CBM).

Talking to KNS, BJP State Sec­retary (Organization), Ashok Koul said that the decision to free the pro-freedom leadership is the part of CBM. “Director General of Police (DGP) must have got directions from the government to free the pro-free­dom leadership as it is the part of CBM and also a good step,” he said.

He further stated that the pro-freedom leadership should come out and show the right direction to the people of Kashmir.

The local daily on Thursday quot­ed S. P. Vaid, the head of the state police, stating that Syed Ali Geelani, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the three leaders of Joint Resistance Leadership, are “free to carry out their political and social activities.” “But they have to take the responsibility of not cre­ating any law and order problem. They have to also refrain from mak­ing anti-national speeches,” he said.

Geelani has been under house confinement for the past eight years and he wasn’t allowed to offer Fri­day prayers in the masjid since then.

Reacting to the government de­cision of setting Geelani free after eight years, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that it is too early to com­ment on Geelani's release from house detention. “Their assertions would be proved only when they provide us hassle-free political space,” he said.

Geelani while addressing a gath­ering at Hyderpora said that he with a sincere heart, want to convey that the people of Kashmir are yearning for peace and are seeking a peace­ful resolution to the long- pending Kashmir issue. He adds that India needs to fulfill its promise of giving Kashmiris their right to self-deter­mination to choose their future.

“India is suffering from the arro­gance of power and is using an im­perialistic and forced attitude in the disputed territory of J&K,” Geelani said in his address to people.

Meanwhile, APHC chairman Mir­waiz Umar Farooq on Friday said that Govt of India with the support of ‘local quislings’ has always undermined the establishment of leadership as they fear that such leadership which rep­resents peoples aspirations and enjoys their full support, is a huge political challenge for them.