Intense cold wave continues in Kashmir

Srinagar—The intense cold wave continued in Kashmir to­day with mercury staying sev­eral degrees below the freezing point, though the dry spell in the region may end in the next couple of days.

The Met depart­ment has forecast rains or snow­fall in isolated places tomor­row in Kash­mir and fairly widespread down­pour on Monday.

If the forecast comes good, it will end the dry spell this win­ter which has now entered the seventh week -- an unusual oc­currence in Kashmir during January when chances of snow­fall are maximum.

Gulmarg, the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, record­ed a low of minus 8.3 degrees Cel­sius. It was the coldest recorded place in the valley last night.

Kargil town, in Ladakh re­gion of Jammu and Kashmir, saw the mercury rise by near­ly three degrees last night. It settled at minus 15 degrees Cel­sius, an official of the Meteoro­logical Department here said.

He said Kargil continued to be the coldest recorded place in the state. The nearby Leh town was the second coldest as the mercury there settled at a low of minus 11.8 degrees Celsius, down by nearly six degrees from minus 6.1 degrees Celsius previous night.

He said Srinagar, the sum­mer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a mini­mum temperature of minus 5. 2 degrees Celsius last night down from minus 4.9 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The night temperature in Qa­zigund town in south Kashmir was minus 4.8 degrees Celsius while nearby Kokernag town registered a low of mi­nus 2.3 degrees Cel­sius last night, the official said.

He said Kup­wara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.2 de­grees Celsius slight­ly down from the pre­vious night s minus 5.1 degrees Celsius.

The official said that night tempera­ture in Pahalgam - the famous health resort which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra - settled at a low of minus 5.8 de­grees Celsius compared to the low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Kashmir has been experi­encing extremely dry and cold weather conditions this win­ter, leading to health related problems among the children and elderly.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of Chillai-Kalan a 40- day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maxi­mum and the temperature drops considerably.

It ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in the valley. The 40- day period is followed by a 20- day long Chillai- Khurd (small cold) and a 10-day long Chillai- Bachha (baby cold).