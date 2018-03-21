Insha Gets Admission In DPS

Insha recently passed her 10th class examinations.
Srinagar—Showing her determination to study more, Insha Mushtaq, the teenage girl completely blinded by pellets fired by government forces during the 2016 uprising in Kashmir, has got admission in Delhi Public School, Srinagar - one of the prestigious schools here.
Insha recently passed her 10th class examinations.
The picture of Insha donning green coat waiting with a bag slinging over her shoulders has gone viral on social networking websites.
Insha was grievously injured on the evening of 12th July 2016 at her residence in Sedow, Shopian, when a patrol party of government forces fired pellets at the window of her house where she was standing.
Insha was blinded in both her eyes, apart from facing a long ordeal of recovery from brain hemorrhages and skull fractures.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.