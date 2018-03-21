Insha Gets Admission In DPS

Srinagar—Showing her determination to study more, Insha Mushtaq, the teenage girl completely blinded by pellets fired by government forces during the 2016 uprising in Kashmir, has got admission in Delhi Public School, Srinagar - one of the prestigious schools here.

Insha recently passed her 10th class examinations.

The picture of Insha donning green coat waiting with a bag slinging over her shoulders has gone viral on social networking websites.

Insha was grievously injured on the evening of 12th July 2016 at her residence in Sedow, Shopian, when a patrol party of government forces fired pellets at the window of her house where she was standing.

Insha was blinded in both her eyes, apart from facing a long ordeal of recovery from brain hemorrhages and skull fractures.