Injured soldier dies

India, Pak armies exchange fire
Jammu—An Army man, who was injured in cross LoC firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, succumbed to injuries at a military hospital here, a defence spokesman said today.
"Havildar Charanjeet Singh (42) suffered bullet injuries in the unprovoked Pakistani firing on army posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector on April 17. He was evacuated and provided intensive medical care in a military hospital," the spokesman said.
He said Singh, hailing from Kalsian village of Nowshera in Rajouri district, succumbed to his injuries yesterday despite all out efforts by doctors to save his life.
Singh is survived by his wife Neelam Kumari, the spokesman said, adding that he was a brave and sincere soldier.
"The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," he said.
The spokesman said the mortal remains of the soldier had reached his home for last rites and he will be given a farewell with full military honours later in the day.
His death raised the number of persons killed in cross-border firing in the state this year to 31, including 16 security personnel.
The Indian and Pakistan armies traded heavy fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, defence officials said.
Defence Ministry sources said Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked heavy firing on the LoC in Kerni sector of Poonch.
"Our troops retaliated effectively and strongly. No report of any casualty or damage has come from our side so far," a source said.
