Injured Pak LeT Militant Succumbs, Buried In Hajin

Srinagar—A Pakistani militant who was injured in a gunfight with a joint team of government forces at Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

Identified as Abu Haris, the militant was buried in the Hajin and a large number of people attended his funeral.

This is for the first time in recent past that a foreign militant has been buried by the locals. The authorities had barred people from burying the foreign militants after a huge funeral was witnessed to Abu Qasim, Lashkar-e-Toiba commander who was killed in a gunfight with government forces in 2015.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Range SP Pani told GNS that the militant had escaped with the help of his accomplices after an encounter with a joint team of police, army and CRPF.

He said that police could not take the body in order to avoid any breach of law and order situation in the area. He, however, said that action will be taken who have given shelter to the militant.

A case has been registered and those behind will be identified and action as per law will be taken against them.

“On specific input, yesterday security forces cordoned off Bon Mollah at Hajan. While the cordon was being laid there was an exchange of fire,” a police spokesman in a separate statement issued here said, adding “though in the search operation nobody was recovered consequently it was learnt that one militant of LeT was injured in the encounter”.

On Tuesday morning, the spokesman said, Police came to know about the death of the militant. “Since the body was already in the village request was made to the villagers to hand over the body to police. Meanwhile, the body was buried amidst a procession led by some miscreants. The Police are ascertaining the identity of the militant who is understood to be not a local militant. Also necessary legal action has been initiated against the people who led the protest and instigated public,” the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Mehmood Shah, paid tributes to outfit’s commander Abu Haris, saying that “the journey of endless sacrifices will continue until last of the blood”.

LeT spokesperson Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi in a statement issued to news agency GNS said, “Mehmood Shah acknowledged and praised the people of Hajin for their unmatched love and support. Such people are rarely found in the history of freedom movements.”

“It has been a week that Indian forces continue to impose atrocities on the people of Hajin. Their possessions are being sabotaged. A crackdown is in function since three days. IGP SP Pani is threatening for more severe heinousness whereas more of the infantry has been called upon in the area,” the spokesperson quoted LeT chief as saying.

“The human rights violations are at peak, with more than 50 innocent Kashmiris injured in three days. They are planning to repeat the incident of Kunan Poshpora. The Kashmiri nation must stand up and retaliate against Indian aggression. The people of Hajin await the help.”

Lashkar chief requested Hurriyat leaders to pay a visit to the affected areas. “Although the people of Hajin are brave and persistent, they are altogether ready to face any horror and cruelty,” Shah said. (GNS)