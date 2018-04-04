Injured Kangan Youth Succumbs, Massive Clashes Ensue

Srinagar—A 22-year-old Kangan youth, who was admitted to the SKIMS here in a critical condition on Monday evening, succumbed to injuries his Tuesday. Fierce clashes erupted in the youth’s native area, and several persons were injured, one of them critically, after news of the youth’s passing away spread.

A doctor at the Institute said that Gowhar Ahmad Rathar, son of Abdul Rahman Rathar, succumbed to serious fire arm injuries in his head, and that he had also received pellet shots from a short distance.

The medical superintendent at the SKIMS, Dr. Farooq Jan, also confirmed the youth’s death.

Locals in Kangan had also said that Gowhar had been hit by a bullet during forces' action during clashes in the town, though the police maintains that he had suffered a fall while running and hit his head on the edge of a drain.

A CNS report quoting locals said that that Gowhar had been playing cricket near the Jamia Masjid in Kangan when he entered into a heated argument with a cop who had caught hold of his little brother.

“Gowhar fled from the spot while the police chased him, and he was hit by a bullet,” the CNS quoted locals as having said.

The district administration in Ganderbal has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the youth’s death, and Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, who has been appointed inquiry officer, has been directed to submit his report within twenty days as per Supreme Court and NHRC guidelines within 20 days.

Clashes In Kangan

Fierce clashes erupted in Kangan and its adjoining areas soon after the news of Gowhar’s death spread.

Three youth sustained injuries in forces action on protestors, who were referred to Srinagar for treatment by the local hospital.

The injured have been identified as Abdul Rashid Khan, son of Ghulam Qadir, (left arm pellet injury), Irfan, son of Abdul Rehman of Kangan, (head and eye injuries due to pellets), and Aamir Ahmad Lone, son of Abdul Hamid Lone of Chitergul Kangan (head injury).

The condition of Amir was said to be critical and he was being operated upon at the SKIMS, while as Abdul Rashid has been admitted to the Bone and Joints Hospital, and Irfan to the SMHS Hospital.

At least eight policemen and three para-military CRPF men also received injuries during the clashes in Kangan and its adjoining parts. The Jammu and Kashmir Police ordered a department enquiry into the killing.

“In a law and order incident at Kangan on 02.04.2018, one person namely Gowhar Ahmed Rather s/o Ab Rehman Rather was injured who was subsequently admitted at SKIMS Soura. Today he succumbed to his injury,” a police spokesman said, adding, “In this regard for ascertaining the sequence of events and actions related to the incident, a department enquiry has been ordered and entrusted to DIG CKR, besides regular criminal investigation.”

“Today, in a law and order situation two civilians and a dozens of SFs have sustained injury in Kangan,” the spokesman said, adding, “Both the civilians admitted in Srinagar hospitals, are stated to be stable as per hospital authorities.”