‘Inhuman’ Situation Can’t Be Tolerated For Long: JRL

Srinagar—“Inhuman situation can’t be tolerated for long,” said Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik on Monday.

The statement was issued after an “extraordinary” meeting held at Geelani’s residence Hyderpora Srinagar during which the discussions were held on the present political situation of Kashmir.

During the meeting, the leaders strongly condemned the “atrocities” committed on people throughout Kashmir, a statement issued here.

They said the innocent people are detained on frivolous charges and are detained in different jails while as youth are being pushed to wall. “Such undemocratic and inhuman situation can’t be tolerated for long,” they said.

The leaders expressed concern over the ill treatment meted out to political prisoners lodged in jails in and outside the Kashmir Valley. They said the detainees are subjected to worst form of harassment in the jails, adding, that entire state stands with them and they deserve all applauds for their courage.

Terming the present political situation in Kashmir as worrisome, the leaders said that the complete silence adopted by the world community is lending a helping hand to the GoI and their “stooges” to “commit more human rights violations” in Kashmir.

The leaders said that military might or using iron fist policy can never solve the Kashmir problem rather cause more destruction of life and property. The meeting observed that to secure the future of billions of people of South Asia, there is high need to take concrete steps to resolve the vexed Kashmir issue.