‘Infiltration Bid Foiled’

Jammu: Army on Thursday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

“Alert troops of the army noticed suspicious movements in Balakote area of the LoC early on Thursday. Troops fired and the group of intruding (militants) was forced to withdraw back into the Pakistani side,” defence officials said .

A search operation is now going on in the area," the sources added.

"At around 7 p.m. using small arms, automatics and mortars they violated ceasefire. But our positions retaliated effectively and strongly," the they added. No casualty or damage was reported on this side.