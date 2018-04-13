Indian forces treating every Kashmiri as enemy: Geelani

Srinagar: Chairman Hur­riyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani while condemning the civilian killing in Khudwani Kulgam in south Kashmir said the innocent civilians are fac­ing “worst type of state spon­sored terrorism”.

Appealing UN General Sec­retary, OIC and world human rights bodies for their cogni­zance, Geelani said, “This in­human act of the government forces is an eye-opener for the world human rights bodies and the international community. The world community should take note of Indian barbarism and make the so-called democ­racy answerable for all crimes its occupying forces are commit­ting in Kashmir.”

“Innocent killing is barbarous and unacceptable,” Geelani said in a statement issued to GNS and added that “Indian forces present in Jammu Kashmir are commit­ting crimes against humanity and unleashing terror due to the unbridled powers they enjoy un­der the draconian laws”.

“The trigger happy Indian soldiers, without any fear of penalisation, keep killing our people and international com­munity, civil society and human rights organisations maintain their criminal silence over these innocent killings,” Geelani said.

Paying tributes to Sharjeel Ahmad Sheikh, Bilal Ahmad Tantray, Faisal Ilahi and Aijaz Ahmad Pala, Geelani blamed pro-Indian parties for brutal killings and targeting civilians and warned of dire consequenc­es if war against civilians is not stopped forthwith.

Commenting over the state­ment of police chief wherein he has hinted out to bring some amendments in SOP, Hurriyat (G) chairman said, “It is their one more deceit and the authori­ties and their forces are suffer­ing from arrogance and such organised genocide of Kashmiri Muslims vindicates our claim that forces and local stooges in a well thought out plan are car­rying massacre of innocents for securing petty gains.”

Lashing out at pro-India poli­ticians, Geelani said their con­demnation statements are noth­ing but rhetoric and they stand exposed as they are patronising their forces and bartering for personal gains.

“Their conscience is dead and they follow no ethics,” said Gee­lani, adding these people must know that according to the law of nature, they are answerable for these murders and killings.

“Indian forces and their agen­cies are treating every Kashmiri as their enemy and wherever they find a chance, they do the worst,” Geelani added.