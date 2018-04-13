Indian forces treating every Kashmiri as enemy: Geelani

“This inhuman act of the government forces is an eye-opener for the world human rights bodies and the international community. The world community should take note of Indian barbarism and make the so-called democracy answerable for all crimes its occupying forces are committing in Kashmir.”
Srinagar: Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani while condemning the civilian killing in Khudwani Kulgam in south Kashmir said the innocent civilians are facing “worst type of state sponsored terrorism”.
Appealing UN General Secretary, OIC and world human rights bodies for their cognizance, Geelani said, “This inhuman act of the government forces is an eye-opener for the world human rights bodies and the international community. The world community should take note of Indian barbarism and make the so-called democracy answerable for all crimes its occupying forces are committing in Kashmir.”
“Innocent killing is barbarous and unacceptable,” Geelani said in a statement issued to GNS and added that “Indian forces present in Jammu Kashmir are committing crimes against humanity and unleashing terror due to the unbridled powers they enjoy under the draconian laws”.
“The trigger happy Indian soldiers, without any fear of penalisation, keep killing our people and international community, civil society and human rights organisations maintain their criminal silence over these innocent killings,” Geelani said.
Paying tributes to Sharjeel Ahmad Sheikh, Bilal Ahmad Tantray, Faisal Ilahi and Aijaz Ahmad Pala, Geelani blamed pro-Indian parties for brutal killings and targeting civilians and warned of dire consequences if war against civilians is not stopped forthwith.
Commenting over the statement of police chief wherein he has hinted out to bring some amendments in SOP, Hurriyat (G) chairman said, “It is their one more deceit and the authorities and their forces are suffering from arrogance and such organised genocide of Kashmiri Muslims vindicates our claim that forces and local stooges in a well thought out plan are carrying massacre of innocents for securing petty gains.”
Lashing out at pro-India politicians, Geelani said their condemnation statements are nothing but rhetoric and they stand exposed as they are patronising their forces and bartering for personal gains.
“Their conscience is dead and they follow no ethics,” said Geelani, adding these people must know that according to the law of nature, they are answerable for these murders and killings.
“Indian forces and their agencies are treating every Kashmiri as their enemy and wherever they find a chance, they do the worst,” Geelani added.
