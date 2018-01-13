India, Pak Trade LoC Fire

New Delhi: Troops of India and Pakistan Friday exchanged heavy fire and targeted each other's positions on Line of Control (LoC), dividing Kashmir, officials said.

The two sides exchanged fire on LoC in Kamalkote sector of frontier Uri town, about 117 km northwest of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

"Pakistani army today resorted to unprovoked firing along LoC in Kamalkote sector in Uri targeting Indian positions," an Indian army official said. "The firing is going on intermittently."

Reports said the firing started during night and was going on until last reports poured in.

Indian army officials said their side was effectively retaliating to the firing from Pakistan.

Officials said, so far no reports of damage or casualty were received from Indian or Pakistani side.

Last year, a total of 820 incidents of cease-fire violations were reported in Kashmir.

The skirmishes led to killings of troops as well as civilians on both sides.