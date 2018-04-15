India, Pak trade fire  

Jammu—The armies of India and Pakistan traded fire for the fourth consecutive day along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Officials said that the armies exchanged fire in Lam and Jhanger areas of Nowshera today morning.

“The firing started at 10:20 am with the sides using small arms and mortars,” said an official.

The shelling was going in when last reports came.