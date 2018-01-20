India, Pak Firing Claims More Lives

Jammu—Two civilians and a Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel were killed while as over twenty persons sustained injuries in separate incidents of cross border shelling in Jammu region on Friday.

A police spokesman said that due to unprovoked shelling by Pakistani forces along the border in RS Pura, Arina in Jammu, Ghagwal in Samba, Rajbagh in Kathua.

“Two civilians including a woman were killed by Pakistani firing in two separate incidents at RS Pura and Arina”, the spokesman said, adding that the woman died after hit by a shell at Arina sector while as a young man killed in RS Pura sector.

The spokesman further said that 24 civilians and two BSF men sustained splinter injuries in these areas and were hospitalized.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has expressed grief and anguish over the killing of three persons during the cross border shelling in the RS Pura, Suchetgarh and Arnia sectors today.

The Chief Minister said that it is very unfortunate that the people of border areas in the State continue to bear the brunt of cross border fire power. She said today’s incidents of shelling are a proof of her assertion that the people of the State are the worst victims of acrimony between the two neighbouring countries while appealing for cessation of hostilities on the borders.

Mehbooba directed the Jammu divisional administration to ensure specialized treatment to the people injured in the shelling. She has also directed the respective Deputy Commissioners to organise camps for the affected people at safe locations and ensure that all basic amenities are provided to them.

60-year-old killed in other Kashmir

A man was killed and a young girl wounded in Bhimber district of Pakistan administered Kashmir on Friday after Indian troops resorted to “unprovoked” shelling from across the restive line of control (LoC), dawn.com quoting officials reported.

Ghulam Nabi, 60, son of Noor Muhammad, was in his home in Naali village of Barnala sector when he was hit by a splinter from a mortar shell at around 10:30am, said Bhimber Chaudhry Deputy Commissioner Guftar. The victim died on the spot, he added.

In Samahni sector of the same district, 10-year old girl Chaman Niaz studying in grade five was injured when she was on way to her school in Nihala Chahi village. She was, however, out of danger, Guftar said.

The heavily militarised LoC, as well as Working Boundary, have been witnessing frequent skirmishes and artillery duels, in a serious breach of a ceasefire agreement signed by both the armies in November 2003.

According to Pakistan Foreign Office, the dawn.com said Indian forces had committed more than 1,900 ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary in 2017 while the number was over 70 in 2018.

Pertinently, the leadership of Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Forces had agreed at a conference in New Delhi in November last year that the "spirit" of the 2003 truce accord must be revived to protect innocent lives.

Islamabad summons Indian envoy

Pakistan on Friday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh to condemn the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces along the International Border in Sialkot Sector, that left one civilian dead and injured nine others.

A 24-year-old man Irfan, resident of village Harpal, was killed while the injured included women and elderly persons, a Foreign Office statement said.

Director General (SA & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal conveyed to Singh that the Indian forces were "continuously engaged in indiscriminate and unprovoked firing with heavy mortars and automatic weapons on the civilian populated villages, since the last two days".

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 125 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the International Border in just 19 days, resulting in the death of four civilians, and injuries to 20 others, the Foreign Office statement said.

It said: "This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1,900 ceasefire violations."

It deplored the "deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas" which it said was "contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws".

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation", the statement said.

Stop ‘senseless bloodshed: Mirwaiz

Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday expressed concern over “bloodshed” taking place on the Line of Control.

Addressing the Friday congregation at the Historic Jama Masjid, Mirwaiz said each day civilians including children on both sides of LoC “which is very sad and painful.”

“Soldiers also become cannon fodder of this hate as a consequence of the lingering Kashmir dispute,” he said, adding, “These soldiers on either side belong to the poor segment of society and join forces to make a living and support their poor families and their killing is equally sad.”

It is strange that both sides boast of killing soldiers of the other side and swear that deaths will be avenged leading to more killings and destruction, including those of civilians.

“This senselessness and bloodshed is given the name of nationalism and defence of national honour,” he said and hoped that better sense prevails and these senseless killings are stopped.

“The only beneficiaries of this death and destruction are those who provide the arms and ammunition for this mayhem.”

Mirwaiz urged the two nuclear neighbors to give up confrontation and come to the table to resolve the Kashmir dispute once for all and put a permanent end to “this madness and suffering that has consumed so many lives and is a the source of the suffering of Kashmiris for past 70 years.”