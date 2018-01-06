India, Pak Exchange Heavy Gunfire

Defence Ministry sources said the clashes began after the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy firing on Indian positions in Shahpur area.
Jammu—Indian and Pakistani soldiers on Friday traded heavy gunfire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
"We retaliated strongly and effectively. No damage or casualty has been reported from our side," an official said.
On Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an attempt by militants to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan on the international border in Arnia sector of Jammu district.
One intruder was killed by the BSF. Police said the unarmed victim could have been a guide to the infiltrating militants who pulled back into Pakistan.
The BSF also said it destroyed two mortar pickets of Pakistan on Thursday.
