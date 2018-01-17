India heading towards Hindu Rashtra and fascism, Says Geelani

Srinagar—India is heading towards Hindu Rashtra and fas­cism, said Syed Ali Geelani, say­ing that recent statement of BJP leader Surinder Singh ,serves as an eye-opener and a big blow for all pro-Indian parties and their local henchmen.

Commenting over the re­cent statement of BJP leader Surinder Sigh wherein he has said that “India will be a Hindu 'Rashtra' by 2024”, Geelani said that it invalidates the rhetoric and parroting of local stooges, about India being a “largest de­mocracy ‘’and added that it is quite shocking that they don’t even feel ashamed of distort­ing facts about so called instru­ment of accession.

They are even justifying this on wrong assertions and distort­ing historical facts, said Geelani.

Geelani said that Indians have every right to decide the political structure of their coun­try but in no case, have any right to thrust their choice over Muslim community and other minorities living in India.

Referring to historical facts about partition plan, Geelani said that Indian politicians are follow­ing deceit and double standard, saying that the ruling parties and politicians in India are unwilling to accept the historical veracities.

Geelani said that denying harsh realities won’t serve any purpose or help and while laying stress for greater transparency and following ethics in politics, added that instead exemplary courage and honest approach will lead to right destination.

Lamenting New Delhi and its rulers, Geelani said that they themselves are in a fix and even inadvertently acknowledge the two-nation theory.

Denying Kashmir being a part of India, Geelani said that so far as our geographical, cultural and religious affiliations are con­cerned, we are in no way a part of India, saying that people in state never accepted the so-called in­strument of accession.”

Both India and Pakistan are nuclear countries and any flare up can prove extremely detrimen­tal,” Which not only threatens South Asia, adding that it is the is­sue related to Kashmir which is a bone of contention and sore.

Geelani asked all pro- India po­litical parties to shun hypocriti­cal approach and desist from saf­ronizing their politics and avoid any attempt to tinker 35 A or alter Muslim majority character of state, saying that people have rendered unparalleled sacrifices for sacred freedom mission.

Syed Ali Geelani appealed people to boycott upcoming panchayat polls, saying the central and state governments have been using such elections to hoodwink international community.