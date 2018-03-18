India Can't Take ‘POK’ Back: Farooq

New Delhi—National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, while speaking at Zee India Conclave on Saturday, said that Kashmir is an integral part of India. While signing off, he sang ‘More Ram’ and said that despite being a Muslim, he is very attached to Lord Ram.

On being questioned whether Pakistan is a big threat for India or anti-nationalism, he said both equally serve as a threat as they divide the country. “Biggest threat is our internal threat.its we who must thing that we have to save our nation,” he said.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, while answering a question on Kashmir issue said that it can be resolved only through talks. He said that the idea of divide and rule must be taken out of our hearts if we want to bring peace in the Valley. “I don’t have the power to stop or control the stone-pelters,” he said.

Asserting that Kashmir is an integral part of India, he promised to bring the Kashmiri Pandits back home. On the other hand, he also claimed that India cannot get back Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK).

When asked if he thinks Pakistan is a rogue state, the NC chief said, “There is a rogue Army in Pakistan. Not every Pakistani hates India, there are many who love us.”

He also spoke on women empowerment and said that it is necessary for the development and peace in the state.

Claiming that he believes in the theory of Live and Let Live, he said that the leaders are the ones who have to fight against the forces whether Hindu or Islamic.