 Skip to main content
Mirwaiz defies restrictions, detained 
Restrictions imposed in Shopian,Srinagar parts to foil 'Shopian Chalo'
BSF foils infiltration bid along IB in Samba

‘Illegal encroachments eating up originating spot of River Jehlum’

113

Civil Society members from Shahabad Verinag Thursday staged a protest against the failure of authorities to stop encroach­ments near the source of Verinag.

Srinagar—Illegal encroach­ments have almost eaten up the source of River Jehlum in Verinag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Civil Society members from Shahabad Verinag Thursday staged a protest against the failure of authorities to stop encroach­ments near the source of Verinag.

“The originating spot of River Jehlum was 180 feet wide but it has shrunk to 30 feet only due to unabated encroachments. The irony is that even lavatories have been set near the source of the Jehlum while the concerned de­partments particularly Verinag Development Authority and Mu­nicipal Committee Dooru Veri­nag are in slumber and act like ostrich,” said one of concerned citizens Mushtaq Ahmed.

“Despite court directions, au­thorities have failed to remove these encroachments. On the directions of Divisional Commis­sioner, the SDM Dooru had con­stituted a committee to dismantle these illegal structures, but that committee never worked on ground,” they said.

They said that High Court after devastating 204 floods had un­derscored the need to restore the originating point of the Jhelum to its original width. However, au­thorities including Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Public Health Engineering Department, Verinag Development Authority and Municipal Committee Dooru Verinag have miserably failed to take measures for removal of en­croachments there.

The protesting Civil Society members appealed environmen­talists and conscious citizens of Kashmir Valley to raise their voices against this tragedy.

“These hutments have disfig­ured the beauty of the Jehlum while the filth emanating from lavatories have been polluting the water. The concerned officials should be questioned and taken to task,” they demanded.

Mushtaq Ahmed who is the pres­ident of Greater Verinag Shahabad Civil Society while lamenting over the present condition of Jehlum river in Verinag said that during Maharaja’s rule in Kashmir even cyclists were not allowed to ply on the banks of river Jhelum and now illegal structures come up in broad day light with the connivance of gov­ernment officials,” he said. (CNS)

Be part of Open Journalism

At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.

Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.

If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.

 Tags Jhelum RiverEncroachments

Conversations

No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting rules.

The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.

More from Local News

Trending on Observer