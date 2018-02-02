‘Illegal encroachments eating up originating spot of River Jehlum’

Srinagar—Illegal encroach­ments have almost eaten up the source of River Jehlum in Verinag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Civil Society members from Shahabad Verinag Thursday staged a protest against the failure of authorities to stop encroach­ments near the source of Verinag.

“The originating spot of River Jehlum was 180 feet wide but it has shrunk to 30 feet only due to unabated encroachments. The irony is that even lavatories have been set near the source of the Jehlum while the concerned de­partments particularly Verinag Development Authority and Mu­nicipal Committee Dooru Veri­nag are in slumber and act like ostrich,” said one of concerned citizens Mushtaq Ahmed.

“Despite court directions, au­thorities have failed to remove these encroachments. On the directions of Divisional Commis­sioner, the SDM Dooru had con­stituted a committee to dismantle these illegal structures, but that committee never worked on ground,” they said.

They said that High Court after devastating 204 floods had un­derscored the need to restore the originating point of the Jhelum to its original width. However, au­thorities including Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Public Health Engineering Department, Verinag Development Authority and Municipal Committee Dooru Verinag have miserably failed to take measures for removal of en­croachments there.

The protesting Civil Society members appealed environmen­talists and conscious citizens of Kashmir Valley to raise their voices against this tragedy.

“These hutments have disfig­ured the beauty of the Jehlum while the filth emanating from lavatories have been polluting the water. The concerned officials should be questioned and taken to task,” they demanded.

Mushtaq Ahmed who is the pres­ident of Greater Verinag Shahabad Civil Society while lamenting over the present condition of Jehlum river in Verinag said that during Maharaja’s rule in Kashmir even cyclists were not allowed to ply on the banks of river Jhelum and now illegal structures come up in broad day light with the connivance of gov­ernment officials,” he said. (CNS)