IG Traffic Admits Mistake 

Srinagar: Top traffic cop Basant Rath on Thursday said that he had made a mistake by posting picture of a police vehicle on social media with a caption that the vehicle was towed for wrong parking.

"Friends, this was a mistake. My mistake. I should have verified the information that was fed to me. The police station vehicle was not challaned. And I'm not going to delete any of my tweets. I'm accountable. I'll always be accountable," tweeted Rath, who is IGP Traffic.

Rath's tweet came after police clarified that traffic police did not lift any of their vehicles, and instead they had requested the said department to arrange a crane for a vehicle after it developed some technical snag.

The news was shared after Rath tweeted the image of the vehicle of Kothi Bagh police station with a caption: "Equality before law, ladies and gentlemen".