ICAR-IGFRI Srinagar observes International Day of Forests-2018

Srinagar—With the aim to promote awareness regarding the importance of trees in our lives, International Day of Forests-2018 with the theme "Forests and Sustainable Cities" was organized by Regional Research Station, ICAR-IGFRI, Srinagar on 21st March, 2018 in collaboration with ICAR-Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture and ICAR-NBPGR Regional Station, Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) to highlight the importance of all types of forests, and trees outside forests, for the benefit of current and future generations.

Dr Suheel Ahmad, OIC, IGFRI, Regional Research Station gave a detailed account of the genesis and rationale of celebrating International Day of Forests. Dr D B Singh, Director, ICAR-CITH, Srinagar and chief guest of the day long function presented a panoramic view of the importance of forests in our life and sensitized the audience about the role forests play in providing food, fiber, water and medicines for approximately 1.6 billion of the world's poorest people, including indigenous peoples with unique cultures. He threw light on the importance of trees in urban landscapes and informed the gathering that urban trees are excellent air filters, removing harmful pollutants in the air and fine particulates. Trees reduce noise pollution, as they shield homes from nearby roads and industrial areas. Dr Sheikh M Sultan, OIC, NBPGR-RS, Srinagar elaborated the role forests play in sustaining food production. “Tree means water, water means bread, and bread means life”. The speakers encouraged the participants to plant trees around household compounds, roadsides, boundary walls etc.

The programme concluded with the planting of more than 200 Morus alba saplings as part of a project on Silvopastures and more than 100 Cupressus torulosa seedlings along the roadsides and boundary wall of the station.

Sheikh ul-Alam-The patron saint of Jammu & Kashmir has rightly said: "Ann poshi teli yeli wann poshi") meaning 'Food will last as long as forests last.