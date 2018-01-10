Hurriyat Blames Congress For Kashmir Mess

"They are responsible for lingering and delaying Kashmir issue,its leaders had pledged at national and international level to resolve issue and provide an opportunity to people to decide their political destiny."
Srinagar—Reacting to the statement of the Congress Leader P. Chidambaram, Hurriyat Conference (G) Tuesday said that New Delhi was ‘not sincere’ about finding a peaceful and lasting solution to the Kashmir issue.
Hurriyat said the government of India is yet to accept that Kashmir was “disputed” territory and not law and order problem.
The Congress leader in a statement slamming Centre’s Kashmir policy had said that “that wisdom lay in actively working towards a political solution to the issues of Jammu and Kashmir.’’
Commenting over the Chidambaram’s statement, Hurriyat (G) blamed that Congress party and said that they are responsible for lingering and delaying Kashmir issue, saying its leaders had pledged at national and international level to resolve issue and provide an opportunity to people to decide their political destiny.
Hurriyat (G) said that people presented unparalleled sacrifices for its resolution and added that congress during its 60 years of rule resorted to every brute and ruthless forces to curb and suppress voices in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that now, they openly recommend the PJP leadership that power and oppression will not solve the issue of Kashmir.
Hurriyat Conference (G) said that it is our stand that Kashmir is a political problem and only political measures can resolve this long pending issue.
