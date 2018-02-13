Hurriyat Activist Killed In Budgam

Budgam—A 45-year-old man, an activisit of Huriyat Conference, was killed after fired upon by unknown gunmen in Charangam area of Beerwah in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday evening.

Official sources told GNS that unknown gunmen fired upon Mohammad Yousuf Rather at Charangam area of Beerwah when he was inside a passenger vehicle (Taveera).

In the incident, Rather, a resident of Sanzipora, Beerwah, Budgam was shifted to nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

SSP Budgam, Tejender Singh confirmed the incident and said that the suspected militants opened fire upon him from the close blank range at around 4:55 pm.

Soon after the incident, army, SOG, and CRPF cordoned off the whole area and launched a hunt to nab the assailants.