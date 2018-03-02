Human Shield: Case Not Concluded Yet, Says SHRC 

The youth Farooq Ahamd Dar was tied to the bonnet of an army jeep on April 9 last year, the day by-poll to Srinagar-parliamentary constituency was held.
Srinagar—The State Human Rights Commission on Thursday said case involving tying of youth to bonnet of army vehicle was still pending and has only been heard partly. “The matter is not yet concluded as the next date for further hearing has been fixed for April 04,” SHRC said in a statement issued here.
The SHRC had already cognizance of the incident and termed using humans as shields gross human rights violation. It also recommended Rs 10 lakhs as compensation favour of Dar but government refused it.
Police has registered a case (FIR 38/2017 under RPC sections of 342, 149 and 506). As per police, Farooq along with one another person had gone to a nearby to offer condolence and after spending some time left the village. On reaching near Utligam crossing, Farooq was lifted by army during stone pelting and was tied to bonnet of the vehicle as “human shield under threat and kept him under wrongful confinement and has been paraded/moved around with in the area and was later released.”
“A correspondence has been made with army for identification of involved army party vehicle. The investigation of the case is in progress,” the police said. Untoo, who states to have filed the complaint, questioned the police response. “The army unit is already known and police ought to have arrested the guilty. It (the report) is nothing but a time delaying tactic,” police had said.
Soon after the incident, Farooq said that he was paraded several kiolmeters through various villages including Utligam, Sonpah, Nagam, Chakpora, Rawalpora, Khospura, Arizal and Harbpanzu.
