Hotelier’s Murder: Shutdown, Protests In Kishtwar

Kishtwar—A shutdown amid peaceful protests was observed in Kishtwar town on Saturday against the murder of a 45-year-old man who was shot dead by some persons behind Islamia Faridiya School in district last evening.

Local sources said that shops and other business establishments in the area remained closed to protest against the murder.

The locals also demanded identification of murderers and stern action against them.

A team of doctors from Jammu today morning arrived in district hospital Kishtwar and conducted the post-mortem. After conducting all legal formalities, the body was later handed over to the family members for last rites.

While thousands of people attended his funeral, Dar, was later late in the afternoon laid to rest in the ancestral graveyard.

The hotelier, Istiyaq Ahmad Dar son of Master Ghulam Rasool Dar of Semna colony was fired upon by some persons near Haider Sheikh Gate behind Islamia Faridiya School Kishtwar.

Dar, who also owned a shopping complex in the town, received bullet wounds in his head and was immediately shifted to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The district Police constituted a special investigation team to investigate the murder. (GNS)