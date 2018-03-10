Hotelier Killed In Kishtwar

Srinagar—A 45-year-old man was shot dead by some persons in Kishtwar district of Jammu region on Friday evening.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the man identified as Istiyaq Ahmad Dar son of Master Ghulam Rasool Dar of Semna colony was fired upon by some persons near Haider Sheikh Gate behind Islamia Faridiya School Kishtwar.

Dar received bullet wounds in his head and was immediately shifted to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Meanwhile, the district Police Constituted SIT to investigate the murder of Dar, headed by Superintendent of Police Parbeet Singh and its members include Dy SP Operations Kishtwar, Prosecuting Officer Mansoor Sheikh, Inspector Sameer Jillani, SHO Kishtwar and Inspector Haji Mohd Bashir SHO Chatroo.

Inspector General of Police, SD Singh Jamwal when contacted told news agency GNS that the man was fired upon from point blank range with a pistol.

“Dar is a hotel owner and we have registered a case for the murder to identify the persons behind the killing,” IGP added. (GNS)