Home Secy Wraps Up 2-Day Visit To J&K

Srinagar—Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday wrapped up his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He called on Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and discussed the overall security situation in the state, an official statement said here.
Gauba and Mehbooba held two meetings here and discussed the security and the law and order situation in the state, an official spokesman said.
Gauba, who arrived here yesterday, also met with top officers of the civil administration, the police, the CRPF and the BSF.
He also reviewed the progress of the Prime Ministers Development Plan (PMDP) pertaining to Kashmiri migrants at another meeting, the official said.
The home secretary was scheduled to hold several meetings today with deputy commissioners and police chiefs of various districts of the state.
He chaired two high-level meetings here during which he took stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a government official said.
Gauba chaired a meeting of security top brass at SKICC here yesterday where he was briefed about the law and order situation in the valley, the anti-militancy operations and the steps taken to curb the militancy from the state, the official said.
The officials informed the Union home secretary about the steps taken to ensure that militants and subversive elements are not allowed to use the prisons for planning and carrying out anti-national activities.
The meeting was attended by state Chief Secretary B B Vyas, Principal Secretary of Home Department, R K Goyal, Director General of Police S P Vaid, Director General of Police (Prisons) Dilbag Singh, IG CRPF and IG BSF, the official said.
Gauba later chaired another meeting of officials to review the implementation of PMDP projects relating to Kashmiri migrants, the official said.
