Hizb Using Scholar’s Pic As Trophy To Lure Youth: Army

Pattan—General Officer Commanding, Kilo Force, AK Singh, Thursday said that militant outfit Hizbul Mujhadeen has been using the photograph of scholar-turned militant, Manan Wani, to motivate youth of Kashmir to join militant ranks.

Talking to reporters on the sideline of a function at Hyderbeigh Pattan in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Singh said that the case of Manan Wani is exceptional.

“Exceptions are always there and the Manan who was a Phd Scholar is an isolated case. Not all youth are militants here. There are only 150 militants but unfortunately they are being given wide hype,” Singh said.

“After the reports that Kashmiri scholar Manan Wani has joined militancy, Hizbul Mujhadeen has been leaving no stone-unturned to motive youth to join the militancy and for this purpose the outfit has been using his photographs widely,” he said.

He added that efforts are being made to motivate local militants to shun militancy and return to families. (CNS)