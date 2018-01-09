Hizb Threatens To Blind Those Contesting Panchayat Polls

Srinagar—The militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen has threatened to pour acid on the eyes of those, who contest panchayat elections in Jammu Kashmir scheduled to begin next month.
An audio clip of a purported conversation between two Hizbul Mujahideen militants has gone viral here in which a commander of the outfit tells his cadre to pour acid into the eyes of those who contest the upcoming panchayat elections in Kashmir.
In the purported clip, Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo tells another militant of the outfit, Sameer Tiger, that they should not threaten or kill anyone contesting the polls but pour "strong acid -- Sulphuric Acid or Hydrochloric acid" into the their eyes.
"Over the past 28 years, we have been threatening and killing the candidates but it has not deterred them. Normally, those people stand for elections who are considered useless by their families.”
"They (families) want to get them (candidates) killed so that they get Rs 5 lakh ex gratia and job on compassionate grounds," Naikoo is heard saying in the audio clip.
He says in the clip that instead of helping these people get rid of their unwanted family members, "this (pouring acid) will ensure that they (victims) become a burden on them".
The state government last month announced that panchayat elections will be held from February 15 this year. PTI
If It Isn’t Pellets, It’s Acid: Omar
Omar Abdullah reacts to Hizb commander’s threat: ‘If it isn’t pellets it’s acid’
Former chief minister and MLA Beerwah, Omar Abdullah on Monday reacted to the Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo’s purported audio clip saying that people are “threatened with being blinded one way or the other.”
“If it isn’t pellets it’s acid. One way or the other people are threatened with being blinded,” tweeted Abdullah.
Naikoo’s audio clip had appeared on social networking websites in which he is heard threatening to pour acid into the eyes of those who participate in upcoming Panchayat elections slated for February (CNS)
