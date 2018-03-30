Hizb Militant Injured In Shopian Admitted In SKIMS

Srinagar—Police said on Friday that a Hizbul militant injured in a shootout with the Army in Shopian district of south Kashmir is being treated in a hospital here.

A police statement said Asif Ashraf Malik of Krawoora Shopian, who had been active since 2017 with the outlawed Hizbul Mujahideen, had been admitted with a bullet injury to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

"Preliminary investigation suggests he was injured in the incident of yesterday (Thursday) at Ahgam where militants from a car opened fire on an Army patrol." The troops fired back.

The police said they were investigating the incident, including who accompanied the injured militant to the hospital.

“One more person namely Shahid Bhat has been brought to hospital with bullet injury last night. The circumstances in which he received the injury are being ascertained. The injured is stated to be stable,” the spokesperson added.

Medical Superintendent (MS) SKIMS, Syed Amin Tabish told local news agency GNS that both the persons were taken off the ventilator.

“Asif had firearm abdomen injury and has seen a sign of improvement,” MS said. “The condition of another injured is also improving,” he added.