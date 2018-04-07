Hizb Militant, ‘B.Tech’, Killed In Pulwama 

Srinagar—A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in an encounter at Kangan area of Pulwama in South Kashmir on Friday afternoon. Official sources said that a local militant was killed in the gunfight and has been identified as Musavir Hassan Wani son of Ghulam Hassan of Dalipora, Pulwama. Wani, a B.Tec student, belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.

“one AK 47 and one SLR gun and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession,” they said.

A police spokesman while confirming the incident and said that the Operation stands concluded. “No collateral damage has taken place in this episode”.

A case in this regard has been registered, and investigations taken up, the spokesman said.

Earlier, SSP Pulwama Mohammad Aslam Choudary said that a cordon-and-search operation was launched by a joint team of army’s 55 RR, police and CRPF at Kangan orchards following inputs about the presence of some militants.

As the joint party approached the suspected spot, the militants hiding in the area opened fire triggering off an encounter, the officer had said.

Meanwhile, clashes between youths and government forces broke out in Kangan and other parts of Pulwama soon after the killing of the local militant. (with inputs from GNS)

Injured Militant Arrested

Government forces arrested a militant from Juktiyal area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

The militant believed to be a foreigner was injured in a gunfight that claimed 10 lives including five militants, three soldiers and two policemen at Check Fateh Khan of Haihama last month.

The militant had reportedly escaped in injured condition from the forests woods of Check Fateh Khan where gunfight aged for two days after starting on March 20.

The militant was apprehended during a cordon and search operation at Turshan area of Juktiyal. Prior to militant’s arrest, the joint team of army and SOG had made announcements asking people to come out of their homes, fearing gunfight. However, sources said that the militant was without arms and was in very bad health condition barely able to move.

Sources identified the militant as Zabiullah alias Hamzah son of Sonaullah, a resident of Multan, Pakistan.

A police officer said that a radio set has been recovered from his possession.

He said that no weapon has been recovered from the arrested militant. The searches are under way in the area.